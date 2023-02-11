Sachin Tendulkar Hails Indian Cricket Team's Very Own 'RRR'

SS Rajamouli’s RRR made history by winning a Golden Globe award in the Best Original Song category. RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, became the first Indian movie to win the prestigious Golden Globe award. Well, now cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar seems to have found Team India’s very own ‘RRR.’ The Master Blaster lavished huge praise on Indian cricket team’s triumvirate- Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin for putting up a spectacular show during the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. “RRR. The trio of Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja & Ravichandran Ashwin have helped India get ahead in this Test. Rohit Sharma has led from the front with his 100 while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have got us important breakthroughs," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

Sachin Tendulkar’s post went viral in no time as fans and followers of the game showered praise on the three Indian cricketers.

One Twitter user hailed Ravindra Jadeja’s performance and wrote, “Yes, indeed a special return of Ravindra Jadeja. He has given a nice balance to the team. They should capitalise on the opportunity and surge ahead with a lead in this series. What a start it would be!"

A certain social media user appreciated Sachin Tendulkar’s caption and commented, “Haha. Nicely called it paaji, ‘RRR’. This is the craze and influence of ‘south movies’, that will remain everlasting. True, the trio did well on a tough surface and they have set a good platform for the second innings. A lot more to go still in the Test match."

Another person wrote, “Just imagine if Rishabh Pant was also there. What can be better than RRR?"

One Twitter user commented, “God of cricket mentioned about the terrific trio of our Indian team. Truly RRR."

“Brilliant innings played by them," commented another social media user.

Ravindra Jadeja made a terrific comeback to international cricket after registering a five-wicket haul in the first innings against the Aussies at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Later, the Gujarat-born all-rounder excelled with the bat also as he notched a brilliant half century. Ravichandran Ashwin also exhibited his brilliant all-round abilities in the game. Ashwin had picked up three crucial wickets. Later, he played a crucial knock of 23 off 62 balls.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, produced a sublime century on Day Two of the first Test. He also became the first Indian captain to score centuries across all three formats of the game.

