'Sachin Tendulkar Has Always Been There For Me': Vinod Kambli Requests MCA For Cricket Assignment

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli has said that he is seeking help from Mumbai Cricket Association to get some cricket-related assignments as his only source of income at present is the pension which he receives from the BCCI.

Kambli played his last international match in 2000 but announced his retirement much later in 2011. The veteran batter was part of the coaching staff of a team in 2019 T20 Mumbai League, later his good friend Sachin Tendulkar also appointed him mentor for young cricketers at the Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy in Nerul. However, the southpaw found Nerul too far to travel. After COVID-19 he doesn’t have an active cricket assignment.

ALSO READ | ‘He’s Quite an Important Player’: Shikhar Dhawan Reacts to Washington Sundar Getting Ruled Out of ZIM ODIs

Advertisement

“I used to wake up at 5am, take a cab to DY Patil Stadium. It was very hectic. I would then coach at the BKC ground in the evening," Kambli told Mid-day. “I am a retired cricketer, who is completely dependent on the pension from the BCCI. My only payment (source of income) at the moment is from the Board, for which I am really thankful and grateful. It takes care of my family."

Kambli said that Mumbai cricket has given him a lot and requested the MCA president and secretary to consider him for a cricket assignment.

“I was seeking help from the MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association). I came into the CIC [Cricket Improvement Committee], but it was an honorary job. I went to the MCA for some help. I have a family to look after. I told the MCA many times that if you require me, I am there whether it is at the Wankhede Stadium or at BKC. Mumbai cricket has given me a lot. I owe my life to this game. After retirement, there is no cricket for you. But if you want to stay steady in life, it is important to have assignments. I am looking for that from the MCA. All I can do is request the MCA president [Dr Vijay Patil] or the secretary [Sanjay Naik] for an assignment."

ALSO READ | ‘Bangladesh Tour Highlighted Their Growth’: Former Selector Warns India, Asks Not to Take Zimbabwe Lightly

Advertisement

Talking about his friend Tendulkar, Kambli said he didn’t expect anything from the Master Blaster as he has always been there for me.

“He (Sachin) knows everything, but I am not expecting anything from him. He gave me the TMGA (Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy) assignment. I was very happy. He has been a very good friend. He has always been there for me," Kambli said.

Advertisement

He further talked about his ambitions of working with the young cricketers of the Mumbai cricket team.

“I need assignments, where I can work with youngsters. I know Mumbai have retained Amol (Muzumdar) as their head coach, but if anywhere I am needed, I am there. We have played together and we were a great team. That’s what I want them (Mumbai team) to do…to play as a team," he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here