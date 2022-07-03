Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Yuvraj Singh's Six-Sixers as India Smash Stuart Broad for 35 in an Over

Despite having less number of overs than on day one, the second day of the Edgbaston test match between England and India saw the visitors seize control of the game.

Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja headlined the opening day of the fixture while the second day features skipper Jasprit Bumrah as the key performer as he came good with both the ball and the bat.

Captain's Day Out: After Setting World Record with the Bat, Bumrah Tears Apart England Top-order | WATCH

Bumrah picked up three wickets at the expense of conceding 55 runs as the pacer ripped through the English top order.

As Jadeja completed his ton, Bumrah smashed 29 runs off Stuart Broad’s most expensive over in test history, as the British seamer was hit for 35 runs in a single over.

The swashbuckling performance of the Indian skipper helped India cross the 400 run mark as the team from the sub-continent were bowled out for a total of 418.

Reminiscent of the iconic six sixers over in which Broad was dismantled by the former Indian star left-hander, Yuvraj Singh, as he wacked the ball all around the park.

Cricket’s biggest exponent, Sachin Tendulkar, posted a tweet that read “He had written, “Kya yeh Yuvi hai ya Bumrah!? 2007 ki yaad dilaa di.. @YUVSTRONG12 @Jaspritbumrah93b#ENGvIND" referring to Yuvraj’s historic achievement in the t20 world cup.

Yuvraj reacted to the post from the batting great with a laughing emoji as he found amusement in the legendary cricketer’s tribute to him.

The celebrated moment in cricket history was scripted in an ill-tempered affair, which proved crucial in team India lifting the inaugural T20 World Cup under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

After getting off to a shaky start, Pant and Jadeja put up a 222-run stand for the sixth wicket after stumbling to a 98 for the loss of 5 wickets.

Pant played a cracker of an innings as he raced to 146 runs off 111 deliveries as acknowledged by the ever-calm head coach of the national team, Rahul Dravid, who let out a cry of exultation as Pant brought up his test ton with a double.

Team India lead the away series on English soil with a series score of 2-1 with the game postponed will take place tomorrow.

