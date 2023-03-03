Sachin Tendulkar Recreates Dil Chahta Hai Moment With Yuvraj Singh and Anil Kumble in Goa

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar recreated a ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ moment with former teammates and close friends Yuvraj Singh and Anil Kumble in Goa. Tendulkar posted a selfie with the two other legends of the game.

In the post, Kumble was clicking the selfie with Tendulkar in the middle.

“Our Dil Chahta Hai moment in Goa! Who do you think is Akash, Sameer and Sid?" Tendulkar captioned the post.

The trio played a lot of cricket together for many years and were part of the 2003 ODI World Cup squad. While Sachin and Yuvraj played a massive role in India’s 2011 ODI World Cup triumph.

Kumble finished his career with the most Test wickets for India. After his retirement, Anil Kumble was elected as the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). The Indian spin legend also handled the coaching duties of the Indian cricket team. He was appointed head coach of Team India in 2016. Indian Test team, under Kumble’s tutelage, had claimed the No.1 spot in ICC rankings. Later, Kumble had taken charge of the Punjab Kings franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kumble’s stint as Punjab coach came to an end last year after the franchise decided not to renew his contract.

Dil Chahta Hai starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Khanna, Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia and Sonali Kulkarni. The movie marked the directorial debut of Farhan Akhtar and was one of the super hits of 2001.

Tendulkar is soon going to receive one of the biggest honours for his contribution to Indian and Mumbai cricket. A decade after his retirement from international cricket, a life-size statue of the legendary former cricketer is set to be installed inside the iconic Wankhede Stadium, where he played his last game for India, in 2013.

Sachin has played 200 Tests, 463 ODIs, and a T20I for India. He has 34,357 runs across formats and holds the record for most international centuries – 100.

