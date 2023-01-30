Sachin Tendulkar to Honour Indian U-19 Women's Cricket Team After Historic World Cup Achievement

Indian U-19 women’s cricket team clinched the inaugural age category World Cup in South Africa by defeating England on Sunday.

Following the unprecedented achievement, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said that legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar along with the office bearers of the BCCI would host a felicitation ceremony on the first of February in the Narendra Modi Stadium.

ALSO READ| Murali Vijay Announces Retirement from International Cricket, Looks to Explore ‘New Opportunities’

Shah’s post on Twitter read, “It is with great delight I share that Bharat Ratna Shri @sachin_rt and @BCCI Office Bearers will felicitate the victorious India U19 team on Feb 1st in Narendra Modi Stadium at 6:30 PM IST. The young cricketers have made India proud and we will honour their achievements."

Advertisement

The young Indian women got the better of their English counterparts with seven wickets and six overs to spare at the

Tendulkar took to Twitter right after the historic win to express his joy and congratulate the players on their accomplishments.

Indian women’s cricket is on the up! First the announcement of the #WPL & now the #U19T20WorldCup win. Congratulations to the entire women’s team on winning the inaugural U19 World Cup. This win will inspire a whole generation to take up sports", the finest batsman in the history of the game posted on his social media handle.

Shafali Verma and Co managed to wrap up the Englishwomen for a measly total of 68 runs thanks to some inspired bowling before Soumya Tiwari’s and Gongadi Trisha’s contributions of 24 runs each aided the Indian women to lift the prize in Potchefstroom.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here