'Sachin Tendulkar Told me to Learn to Play Sweep Shots': Yuvraj Singh Reveals How he Tackled Spinners

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was undoubtedly one of the greatest match-winner for India in the white-ball cricket. The southpaw played a pivotal role in India’s triumph in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup. Throughout his illustrious career, Yuvraj played both pacers and spinners without much difficulty as his high back-lift allowed him to attack the bowlers at any stage of the game.

The 40-year-old revealed that it was his father Yograj Singh who prepared him to play fast bowling at a young age. Yuvraj said that his father, who also played cricket for India, used to bowl him with wet tennis and leather balls on a 17-yard pitch to get him ready for the fast-paced tracks which helped in the initial phase of his career against Australia and South Africa.

“From my childhood, my father prepared me to play on the fast tracks. He used to bowl me with wet tennis balls, wet leather balls on a 17-yard wicket. He knew to play the fast bowlers at the international level you need to have a heart. He prepared me for this challenge that’s why I could face that kind of pace. Initially, the innings against Australia and South Africa gave me a lot of confidence," Yuvraj said in an exclusive interaction on Home of Heroes, Sports18’s newest offering.

However, the southpaw recalled that he struggled in Sharjah against legendary Muttiah Muralitharan. He said that despite being a decent batter of spin he struggled against Muralitharan and failed to read him.

“Then I went to Sri Lanka to Sharjah and there was Muralitharan. I was a decent player of spin bowling but playing world class spinners was completely different. You are a young guy who was learning about the game, and I couldn’t read him at all," he added.

Yuvraj said that he went on to take advice from batting great Sachin Tendulkar on how to tackle spin which Master Blaster gave him a valuable piece of advice.

“I spoke to Sachin on how to counter these guys, how to play spin bowling? He told me to learn to play sweep shots. Initially I got out several times trying to play these kinds of shots but later I started to dominate the spinners," Yuvraj said.

The 40-year-old played 304 ODIs for India in which he scored 8701 runs, while in 58 T20Is, he smashed 1177 runs at a strike rate of 136.38.

