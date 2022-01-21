Sachin Tendulkar's Fan Sudhir Kumar Assaulted By Policemen In Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary, an ardent fan of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has been allegedly beaten up by police in Muzaffarpur district. He was physically assaulted, on January 20, by policemen in the Town police station of the district when he went to meet his cousin Kishan Kumar, who was in police custody. Interestingly, Sudhir had inaugurated the new building of the same police station, a few years ago.

After his complaint, a senior police official has assured him that action will be taken against those who will be found guilty after the investigation.

According to the complaint filed by Sudhir with the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ramnaresh Paswan, he was abused and physically assaulted by policemen at the Town police station of Muzaffarpur. He said that he was deeply hurt by this incident. DSP has assured him of appropriate action against the concerned policemen.

On January 20, Sudhir’s family member informed him that his cousin Kishan Kumar has been arrested by officials of the Town police station. He went to the police station where Kishan informed Sudhir that he has been arrested in a land dispute case even though he has no role in it.

Sudhir was talking to his brother and an official started abusing him. When Sudhir opposed this, he was beaten up at the police station. After this Sudhir left the police station silently and then lodged a complaint with the DSP.

Sudhir, in his complaint to the DSP, said, “A few years ago, I, as a celebrity, was called to inaugurate the new building of the police station. But, today I was beaten up at the same police station. When such an incident can happen to me, then how the police would have dealt with the general public, it is understandable."

