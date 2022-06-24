Sachin Tendulkar's 'Gully Cricket' Remark On Bizarre Dismissal Has Fans Thinking

New Zealand batter Henry Nicholls found the most unlucky way to get out during the third Test match against England. Nicholls was struggling when he charged down Jack Leach and the ball deflected off the non-striker’s bat and went up in the air where the mid-off Alex Lees completed an easy catch. This almost forced the commentators to quip that the NZ batter has found the ‘most unlucky way to get out.’

Nonetheless, Twitter reacted to the incident and made sure that Nicholls turns out to be the trending topic on social media. Meanwhile Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also reacted to the incident, saying that in Gully cricket, the nonstriker would have been given out.

The struggling Henry Nicholls had made 19 off 99 balls when he fell in freak fashion on the stroke of tea. Nicholls drove powerfully at Leach only for the ball to deflect off non-striker Mitchell’s bat and loop gently to Alex Lees at mid-off.

Mitchell might have been out for eight, however, but England, in one of several poor review choices, decided against challenging Matthew Potts’ rejected lbw appeal, with replays confirming the batsman would have been out. In-form Daryl Mitchell powered New Zealand‘s revival after Stuart Broad struck early for England on the first day of the third Test at Headingley on Thursday.

New Zealand were 225 for five at close of play, with Mitchell 78 not out following his hundreds at Lord’s and Trent Bridge.

Those inspired efforts were insufficient to prevent the World Test champions falling 2-0 behind in the three-match series. But Mitchell will aim to add another ton as the Black Caps try to salvage a victory in the series finale.

Broad, England’s spearhead after James Anderson was ruled out with an ankle injury, removed Tom Latham in the first over of the day and then captured the prize wicket of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson during a return of two for 45 in 17 overs.

Mitchell, however, held firm after coming in with New Zealand wobbling at 83 for four following Williamson’s decision to bat first after winning the toss under blue skies and on a good pitch.

