Sachin Tendulkar's Life-size Statue to be Installed at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is soon going to receive one of the biggest honours for his contribution to Indian and Mumbai cricket. A decade after his retirement from international cricket, a life-size statue of the legendary former cricketer is set to be installed inside the iconic Wankhede Stadium, where he played his last game for India, in 2013.

According to Indian Express, the statue will be unveiled either on April 30, on the occasion of Sachin’s 50th birthday, or during the 50-over World Cup later this year.

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Amol Kale told the national daily that Sachin has given his consent for what will be the first-ever statue installed inside the stadium.

“It will be the first statue in Wankhede Stadium, we will decide where it will be placed," MCA president Amol Kale was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

“He (Tendulkar) is a Bharat Ratna and everyone knows what he has done for cricket. As he turns 50, it will be a small token of appreciation from the MCA. I spoke to him three weeks ago and his consent was received," Kale said.

There are not many life-size statues inside cricket stadiums across the nation. So far, there are only three separate statues of former Indian skipper Colonel CK Nayudu installed at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) stadium in Nagpur, VDCA stadium in Andhra, and Holkar Stadium in Indore.

As far as Wankhede is concerned, there is a stand named after Sachin Tendulkar, a corporate box named after former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and another stand named after former captain Dilip Vengsarkar.

Sachin has played 200 Tests, 463 ODIs, and a T20I for India. He has 34, 357 runs across formats and holds the record for most international centuries – 100.

Speaking about the statues of cricketers at stadiums, the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has a life-size statue of legendary Shane Warne, who passed away last year.

“It’s a great honour, it’s a bit weird seeing yourself up there but I’m very proud. It’s 300 kilos, that statue! it’s pretty life-like for when I played!" Warne had said at its unveiling in 2011.

