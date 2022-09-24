'Sad Day For Indian Cricket': Former India Opener Slams Treatment of Fans During Hyderabad Ticket Fiasco

Several people were left injured after a stampede broke out on Thursday when fans had gathered in large numbers at the Gymkhana Grounds in Secunderabad to get the physical copies of tickets for the third T20I between India and Australia scheduled to be played in Sunday in Hyderabad.

The police resorted to lathicharge to bring the situation under control but chaos continued on Friday as well with fans returning empty-handed from the venue where they were reportedly asked to collect tickets after having already booked them online.

Also Read: Dinesh Karthik Reminds Former India Coach of His Own Advise After ‘Easy Game’ Remark

Advertisement

According to various reports, the fans were told by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) to collect tickets after showing QR code alongside an identity proof and a photograph. However, once they reached the ground, they were stopped by the police.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra termed it as a sad day for Indian cricket and demanded that those responsible for this should be brought to justice.

Also Read: DK’s Hilarious Response to a Query on Stealing Rohit Sharma’s Thunder

“I want to mention what happened in Hyderabad is very disappointing - the chaos for tickets, lathicharge and violence. We have to look after the fans. If they turn away from cricket, what will we be talking about then and celebrate? Whoever is responsible for this, should be held accountable. Justice must be done. We cannot treat fans like this. Buying tickets is their right. Why are we still selling tickets physically when it’s been done online?" Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Advertisement

“Whatever happened, a sad day for Indian cricket," he added.

During a press conference, HCA president Mohammad Azharuddin had denied any wrongdoing on the part of the association while sympathising with the fans who were injured.

Advertisement

“It is not as easy to conduct a match as sitting in this room and discussing. We have done nothing wrong. We are with the fans who were injured in the morning incidents, and the HCA will take care of them completely. I will give a complete report on the sale of tickets, availability and other details to the Minister and he will tell you what is correct and what is wrong," Azharuddin said during the which was also attended by Telangana Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here