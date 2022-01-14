'Sad to See Same Story': Jaffer, Chopra, Harbhajan And Others React on Twitter After India's Series Defeat

Twitter was flooded with tons of reactions after India suffered a second straight defeat at the hands of South Africa which also ended their hopes of winning a first ever Test series in the country. There were usual cries of bringing in fresh blood while others pointed out where the team may have got it wrong that they frittered away a 1-0 lead to lose the three-match series in such a one-sided manner.

In the series finale, India again won the toss and opted to bat first. They posted a modest 223-all out and despite that, managed to take a slender 13-run lead. But in the second innings, their batters were poor and had it not been Rishabh Pant’s century that helped them set a middling target of 212, the end could have come much earlier than on the penultimate day.

South Africa, as it turned out, sailed to a seven-wicket win with Keegan Petersen peeling off yet another half-century to pick up both the player of the match and player of the series awards.

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, one of only two openers from the team to have scored a century in South Africa, pointed out the lack of runs.

“Had tweeted this before the series. Sad to see same story this time as well. Just didn’t score enough runs," Jaffer wrote on Twitter.

Another former India opener Aakash Chopra said the result ‘should hurt’ India as they were the ‘superior side’.

“Final frontier remains unconquered. 2018 was a contest between two evenly matched sides and you could take a lot of heart from the performances even in a series defeat. This tour though…winning the first test…superior side…and then losing 1-2. This will hurt. Should hurt," Chopra tweeted.

He also praised Dean Elgar-led South Africa for showing the fight and tenacity to bounce back from a massive defeat in the series opener.

“Incredible turnaround by a young South African team. Lost all tosses. Lost Nortje before a ball bowled. De Kock after the first Test. Chased down 200+ in the fourth innings twice. Tenacity is what makes SAF the cricketing nation it is…keep fighting forever," he said.

Former India offspinner Harbhajan Singh said the fact that South Africa remained stuck as a team despite what they have gone through of late was the reason why they were able to best India.

“Outstanding by @OfficialCSA they were 1 down in the series. This was India’s best chance to win in South Africa as SA didn’t have that kind of team but they showed when u stuck together as a teams than u can achieve big things without any big names .. congratulations," wrote Harbhajan.

Former South Africa batter AB de Villiers was happy to see South Africa’s fightback and praised the two teams for a memorable contest.

“Now that is what u call Protea Fire!!!" De Villiers wrote.

“Amazing fight boys. Great Test series. Well done to both teams for pulling us all in," he tweeted later.

Former India allrounder and head coach Ravi Shastri had some special praise for Petersen. “Keegan Peterson (KP). Excellent initials (@KP24). A great world player in the making. My childhood hero Gundappa Vishwanath comes to mind," he wrote.

The two teams will now start gearing up for the three-match ODI series that starts next week.

