'Sad to See You Retire so Early': West Indies Head Coach Phil Simmons on Kieron Pollard's Shocker

Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from international cricket on April 20 through his official Instagram handle. The power hitter was a strong pillar for the West Indies side and the team’s head coach Phil Simmons is saddened by the decision of the allrounder to retire.

Simmons, himself an all-rounder during his time in the West Indies Cricket team, posted a heartfelt note for Pollard on Facebook.

“Your ability to give players your backing and trust to deliver, your passion for pushing players to build on skills and knowledge of the game, and more. Your unwillingness to settle for mediocrity was a pleasure to work with," Simmons wrote.

He added that although he was saddened by Pollard’s decision to retire, he totally respects it and will continue to back him through the next challenge.

“Your unwillingness to settle for mediocrity was a pleasure to work with. Your undoubted passion for the game and especially the Maroon Shirt together with your desire to bring success to the West Indies Cricket Team henceforth Cricket West Indies will be missed. You will be missed," he added.

Pollard thus played his last international series against India in February this year. The 34-year-old has played 101 T20Is and 123 ODIs.

Since his debut in 2007, the he made 1569 runs in 83 T20I innings at an impressive strike rate of 135.14. In 113 ODI innings, he has scored 2706 runs at a strike rate of 94.41. This includes three hundreds and 13 half-centuries.

He holds the record for completing 1000 runs, 50 wickets and 50 catches in least number of matches in the One Day International format. He was a part of the West Indies team that won the T20 World Cup in 2012. He recently became the fourth player to hit six sixes in an over in T20Is.

Pollard might have retired from international cricket, but he will continue to play in T20 leagues including in the Indian Premier League where he represents five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

