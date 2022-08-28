Zimbabwe Women are touring South Africa for a five-match T20 series. They will face South Africa Emerging Women in the first T20 at the Groenkloof Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday.
The two teams last played against each other in 2021 in a five-match One Day series. The tour saw South Africa Women causing a whitewash as they won all five matches. The team did a wonderful job with the bat last year by scoring 230+ runs in four out of five games.
ASIA CUP 2022 - FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS
South Africa Emerging Women will hope to replicate their good performance this year as well. Tebogo Macheke, Maine Smit, Anneke Bosch, and Nondumiso Shangase will be crucial players for the team.
Zimbabwe Women, on the other hand, will aim for a better batting performance. Sharne Mayers, Pellagia Mujaji, and Josephine Nkomo need to step up to ensure a good ride for their team.
Ahead of the match between South Africa Emerging Women and Zimbabwe Women, here is everything you need to know:
SAE-W vs ZIM-W Telecast
South Africa Emerging Women vs Zimbabwe Women game will not be telecast in India.
SAE-W vs ZIM-W Live Streaming
1st T20 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
SAE-W vs ZIM-W Match Details
SAE-W vs ZIM-W match will be played at the Groenkloof Stadium in Pretoria at 1:30 PM IST on August 28, Sunday.
SAE-W vs ZIM-W Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain - Nondumiso Shangase
Vice-Captain - Pellagia Mujaji
Suggested Playing XI for SAE-W vs ZIM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Tebogo Macheke, Jordan Cox
Batters: Miane Smit, Sharne Mayers, Pellagia Mujaji
All-rounders: Josephine Nkomo, Kellies Ndlovu, Micheala Andrews
Bowlers: Caitlin Wyngaard, Nondumiso Shangase, Precious Marange
Also Read: Asia Cup 2022- ‘Was Watching Him On TV, Didn’t Feel He Was Out of Form’-KL Rahul On Virat Kohli
SAE-W vs ZIM-W Probable XIs:
South Africa Emerging Women: Tebogo Macheke, Simone Lourens, Miane Smit, Seshnie Naidu, Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Anneke Bosch, Nondumiso Shangase, Caitlin Wyngaard, Monalisa Lagodi, Micheala Andrews, Delmi Tucker
Zimbabwe Women: Josephine Nkomo, Loren Tshuma, Pellagia Mujaji, Chipo Mugeri, Sharne Mayers, Mary-Anne Musonda, Kellies Ndlovu, Esther Mbofana, Audrey Mazvishaya, Francisca Chipare, Precious Marange
Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here