SAE-W vs ZIM-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd T20 match between South Africa Emerging Women and Zimbabwe Women: The third T20 match of the five-match series between South Africa Emerging Women and Zimbabwe Women will be conducted at the Tshwane University of Technology Oval in Pretoria. The two teams have been good in the series so far.

Zimbabwe Women got off to a dream start with a two-wicket win in the first game. It was a last-ball thriller as the team successfully chased 108 runs in 20 overs. Josephine Nkomo was the pick of the bowler with two wickets, while Pellagia Mujaji was the top run-scorer with unbeaten 28 runs.

South Africa Emerging Women were quick to cause a turnaround as they won the second game by 43 runs. Batting first, Anne Bosch’s knock of 46 runs propelled the team to a total of 126. Chasing the total, the visitors ended up with only 83 runs.

Advertisement

Both Zimbabwe and South Africa are expected to come up with brilliant performances on Wednesday to take a lead in the five-match series.

Ahead of the match between South Africa Emerging Women and Zimbabwe Women, here is everything you need to know:

SAE-W vs ZIM-W Telecast

South Africa Emerging Women vs Zimbabwe Women’s game will not be telecast in India.

SAE-W vs ZIM-W Live Streaming

SAE-W vs ZIM-W will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SAE-W vs ZIM-W Match Details

SAE-W vs ZIM-W match will be played at the Tshwane University of Technology Oval in Pretoria at 1:30 PM IST on August 31, Wednesday.

SAE-W vs ZIM-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mary-Anne Musonda

Advertisement

Vice-Captain - Elandri Janse Van Rensburg

Suggested Playing XI for SAE-W vs ZIM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tebogo Macheke

Batters: Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Sharne Mayers, Pellagia Mujaji, Mary-Anne Musonda

All-rounders: Josephine Nkomo, Anneke Bosch, Micheala Andrews

Bowlers: Caitlin Wyngaard, Nondumiso Shangase, Precious Marange

SAE-W vs ZIM-W Probable XIs:

South Africa Emerging Women: Caitlin Wyngaard, Monalisa Lagodi, Tebogo Macheke, Simone Lourens, Miane Smit, Seshnie Naidu, Micheala Andrews, Delmi Tucker, Anneke Bosch, Nondumiso Shangase, Elandri Janse Van Rensburg

Advertisement

Zimbabwe Women: Pellagia Mujaji, Chipo Mugeri, Sharne Mayers, Mary-Anne Musonda, Loren Tshuma, Precious Marange, Esther Mbofana, Audrey Mazvishaya, Francisca Chipare, Kellies Ndlovu, Josephine Nkomo

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here