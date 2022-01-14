Saeed Ajmal Takes Sly Dig at Virat Kohli And Co Over Contentious DRS, Recalls Sachin Tendulkar's Controversial Decision in 2011 World Cup Semifinal

Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal took a dig at Virat Kohli and Co. for their controversial remarks on the DRS technology after a contentious on day 3 of the third Test match between India and South Africa. In the third session of day, Ravichandran Ashwin was convinced that he had trapped the South Africa skipper right in front, but the DRS showed otherwise. It showed the ball on hitting the pads would have gone over the stumps. The Indian players were not amused by the decision and made some nasty remarks at the broadcasters and DRS technology.

Ajmal recalled the 2011 World Cup semifinal’s incident when he got the better of batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar but the DRS saved him. On-field umpire Ian Gould gave Tendulkar out but the DRS overturned it as the replay showed the ball failed to hit the stumps. The Master Blaster scored 85 runs as India beat Pakistan by 29 runs to reach the final and eventually became the World Cup winner.

Ajmal took a sly dig at the Indian team for complaining about DRS on Thursday.

“When the Sachin Tendulkar decision from the 2011 World Cup was overturned on review, I was told that the technology should be trusted & is accurate. Today those same people are saying the technology should not be trusted & is not accurate," Ajmal said.

On Wednesday, India captain Kohli lost his cool after Proteas skipper Dean Elgar got a massive reprieve due to a contentious DRS decision.

Kohli went close to the stump mic and said, “Focus on your team as well and not just the opposition. Trying to catch people all the time." The Indian captain received a lot of backlash for his remarks.

Apart from Kohli, other Indian players also lashed out at the DRS call and made some harsh comments on the field.

Ashwin also could not stop himself from taking a dig at the ball-tracking technology of the broadcaster, saying, “You should find better ways to win Supersport."

KL Rahul went to another extent when he said, “Whole country playing against XI guys."

