Rohit Sharma scored his 30th ODI century during the third and final match between India and New Zealand in Indore on Tuesday, setting the base for a big 90-run win as his team also completed a 3-0 clean sweep. Rohit brought up his hundred in the 26th over itself and thus drew level with Ricky Ponting to join the Australia legend at the third spot in the list of most ODI centuries.

Rohit looked quite happy as he took off his helmet and raised his bat to celebrate the milestone as the capacity crowd at the Holkar Stadium applauded the India skipper. His teammates in the dug-out looked quite pleased as they gave him a standing ovation.

For the record, it was the first time since 2020 that Rohit had scored a century in ODIs but when the question was posed to him during a post-match interaction, he seemed a annoyed.

Why?

Well, the 35-year-old was miffed with the broadcaster for putting his century in the context of it being his first such score in three years as he contested that made it the gap look longer than it actually is.

Before Indore, Rohit’s last century was against Australia in 2020 in Bengaluru. And since that, he went 16 centuries without registering a three-figure score.

“Regarding the first hundred in three years, I’ve played only 12 (17) ODIs in three years. Three years sounds a lot," Rohit said after the match.

He continued, “You guys should know what’s happening. I know that it was shown on broadcast but kabhi kabhi woh cheez bhi dhyan dena chahiye, broadcaster ko bhi sahi cheez dikhana chahiye (the broadcasters should give the correct picture)."

Of course, 2020 was the year when the world began it’s fight against coronavirus pandemic that upended the cricket calendar as well. India would play just three ODIs during the year - all before the onset of the pandemic.

“As I said, there were no matches in 2020," Rohit said.

“Everyone was sitting at home because of COVID-19. We hardly played ODIs, I was injured so I played two Tests during that time, so you have to put all of that in perspective," he added.

2021 and 2022 were the years of T20 World Cup and hence the focus was on the shortest format.

“We were playing T20 cricket last year. And in T20 cricket, there’s no better batsman than Suryakumar Yadav at the moment. He has hit two hundreds and I don’t think anyone else has," Rohit said.

