'Sahi Sawaal to Koi Puch hi Nahi Raha'-Rohit Sharma Hilarious Best During Press Conference

With India playing the first Test match in Mohali in less than 24 hours’ time, all eyes are on Virat Kohli as the modern-day legend is all set to play his hundredth Test match. Naturally, the press conference saw questions that were solely focused on Kohli’s special milestone. It got so boring that Rohit Sharma, India’s new Test skipper had to bring out his witty self, asking the media manager to let the reporters ask ‘good questions.’

“Sahi sawaal to koi puch hi nahi raha hai. Ye sahi sawaal hai jo abhi aap puch rahe ho. Crowd aa raha hai ki nahi, pitch kaisa hai, kya team combination hai. Ye to koi puch hi nahi raha hai, mere liye accha hai," Rohit hilariously said. (It roughly translates to – Nobody is asking correct questions. This question is correct which you are asking. Questions related to crowd, pitch, team combination nobody is asking. It is good for me actually.)

Here’s the video:

Credit Goes to Kohli for India’s Test Success, Says Rohit

India captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday lauded former skipper and batting mainstay Virat Kohli ahead of his landmark 100th Test, saying he deserves all the credit for putting the team in a good position in the format. Rohit will start his Test captaincy journey when he steps out to lead India against Sri Lanka in the opening game here starting Friday.

“As Test team, we stand in a good position. Whole credit goes to Virat for how we have been as a Test team. I have to take it from where he has left," Rohit said during the pre-match press-conference here. Struggling for form, Test regulars Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were dropped from the squad for this series but Rohit acknowledged their contribution in making India the number one team in the longest format.

“Never easy to fill in big shoes of Rahane and Pujara. You can’t put it in words what they have done for team “All those overseas victories, we becoming No.1, they played big part. It’s just for now, we didn’t consider them," Rohit said.

