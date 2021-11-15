Sairaj Bahutule Named Bowling Coach for India A Team's Tour of South Africa: Reports

Former India cricketer, Sairaj Bahutule has been named the bowling coach for India A team’s tour of South Africa scheduled to start later this month according to The Times of India. Meanwhile, Saurashtra great Sitanshu Kotak is the head coach for the tour, while former Assam cricketer Subhadeep Ghosh will be the fielding coach.

It is also being reported that the former India leg-spinner has been confirmed as the spin bowling coach the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.

The Mumbai-born former India cricket, Sairaj Bahutule has featured in two two Tests and eight ODIs and has played as many as 188 first-class games. While he taken three wicket and two wickets in Tests and ODIs respectively. In first-class games he has 630 wickets to his name at an average of 26.00. He was a handy customer with he bat too, he scored 6176 first-class runs at an average of 31.83.

Post his retirement, Bahutule coached Vidarbha, Kerala, Bengal and was Gujarat. He coach Gujarat’s for the past two seasons. He has also worked in the Indian Premier League, as the spin bowling coach of the Rajasthan Royals. In 2017, he was roped in by Cricket Australia’s Centre of Excellence in Brisbane, where he worked with young Australian spinners.

Meanwhile, according to PTI, a BCCI official on Sunday confirmed that former India batter >VVS Laxman will be the next head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA). VVS will take over from his former teammate Rahul Dravid, who was recently appointed as chief coach of the Indian team. Laxman’s appointment will come into effect before the BCCI’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled to be held in Kolkata on December 4. As part of his job, Laxman will also oversee preparations of the India U-19 and ‘A’ teams which are pathways to the senior level.

