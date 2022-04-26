Sakshi Dhoni Tweets Frustration With ‘Power Crisis’ in Jharkhand

Jharkhand has been witnessing power cuts since the arrival of summers. The state is suffering from frequent load shedding as well. To add more to the adversity, several parts of the state are also experiencing a temperature above 40 degrees Celsius. Recently, former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni raised concerns about the “power crisis in Jharkhand."

In her tweet on Monday, April 25, Sakshi wrote, “As a tax payer of Jharkhand just want to know why is there a power crisis in Jharkhand since so many years? We are doing our part by consciously making sure we save energy!"

Sakshi’s tweet created a stir on social media as it came amid reports of coal shortage in the state leading to longer power outages. Following this, the power companies have started load shedding in the state to deal with the shortage of electricity. Load shedding means that the power of one place is cut off and supplied to another place. Except for the capital Ranchi and Jamshedpur, there was power failure for several hours in multiple districts. In the rural areas, there was a power cut of five to six hours.

Sakshi’s tweet was liked by more than 13,000 times and generated a ton of reactions on the social media platform.

Earlier on April 25, amid threats of a rising energy crisis, Power Minister R K Singh and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held deliberations to work out short-term as well as long term strategies to tackle the growing power demand.

The ministers have urged power gencos to own freight rakes under the scheme of the Ministry of Railways to deal with logistic constraints in coal supply.

Representatives from Coal and Power PSUs and states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra also held a joint meeting on Monday.

Meanwhile, the heatwaves have gripped West Singhbhum, Koderma and Giridih districts, which has brought a massive rise in mercury. These heat waves are most likely to spread to Ranchi, Bokaro, East Singhbhum, Garhwa, Palamu and Chatra by April 28.

