SAL vs MGM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sharjah CBFS T20 match, January 08, 06:00 PM IST

>SAL vs MGM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T20 match between Savannah Lions CC and MGM Cricket Club: In a bid to promote the game of cricket in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sharjah Cricket is coming up with a domestic T20 tournament. The board has teamed up with TCM Sports Management Private Limited to host the Sharjah CBFS T20 tournament.

The inaugural edition of the tournament will be played from January 8 to February 01 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. The league will feature as many as eight teams namely Brothers Gas, Bukhatir XI, MGM Cricket Club, Karwan Strikers, Karwan Blues, Savannah Lions, The Vision Shipping Limited, and Inter Globe Marine.

In the curtain-raiser of the tournament, Savannah Lions CC will square off against MGM Cricket Club at 06:00 PM IST on January 08, Saturday. Savannah Lions have decent players in their squad. The team enjoyed a good ride in other domestic leagues and they will hope for another excellent performance.

MGM Cricket Club, on the other hand, have picked up a solid squad comprising of many Pakistani players. The standout players in their squad are Shoaib Malik, Ansar Khan, and Mayank Chowdary.

>Ahead of the match between Savannah Lions CC and MGM Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

>SAL vs MGM Telecast

SAL vs MGM match will not be telecasted in India.

>SAL vs MGM Live Streaming

Savannah Lions CC vs MGM Cricket Club game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>SAL vs MGM Match Details

Savannah Lions CC vs MGM Cricket Club contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 06:00 PM IST on January 08, Saturday.

>SAL vs MGM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Matthew Netwon

Vice-Captain:Ansar Khan

>Suggested Playing XI for SAL vs MGM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahul Chopra, Juandre Kruger

Batters: Ansar Khan, Muhammad Hafiz, Matthew Netwon

All-rounders: Mitchell Van Wyk, Shoaib Malik, Bilal Asif

Bowlers: Niaz Khan, Roshan Khan, Zahoor Khan

>SAL vs MGM Probable XIs:

Savannah Lions CC: Juandre Kruger(c&wk), Jason Cook, Matthew Netwon, Khalid Maharoof, Ali Gohar, Roshan Khan, Andries Venter, Nathan Anthony Martin, Shaun Fabe, Mitchell Van Wyk, Rodwell Chigome

MGM Cricket Club: Shoaib Malik, Bilal Asif, Rahul Chopra(wk), Ansar Khan(c), Muhammad Hafiz, Waqas Ali, Mayank Chowdhary, Niaz Khan, Danish Qureshi, Mehboob Ali, Zahoor Khan

