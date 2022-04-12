SAL vs SPC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022, April 12, 4:30 PM IST

SAL vs SPC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 match between Salland and Sparta Cricket 1888: Sparta Cricket 1888 will hope to open their account in the ECS Netherlands T10 League as they will take on Salland in two back-to-back matches on Tuesday. Salland made an impressive start to the competition as they defeated SV Kampong by nine wickets.

A 43-run knock by skipper Victor Lubbers and a two-wicket haul by Gul Nasir steered the team to victory in their opening game. However, the team failed to continue the momentum in their second game as they ended up scoring a defeat against the same opposition by 12 runs.

Speaking of Sparta Cricket 1888, the team lost both its opening games at the hands of Voorburg by eight and ten wickets. In both the games, the batters failed to impress as they ended up with just 67 and 61 runs in their allotted ten overs.

Ahead of the match between Salland and Sparta Cricket 1888; here is everything you need to know:

SAL vs SPC Telecast

Salland vs Sparta Cricket 1888 game will not be telecast in India.

SAL vs SPC Live Streaming

The ECS Netherlands T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SAL vs SPC Match Details

The match will be played at Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle at 4:30 PM IST on April 12, Tuesday.

SAL vs SPC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Wahab Umar

Vice-Captain: Victor Lubbers

Suggested Playing XI for SAL vs SPC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Sandeep Sardha

Batters: Wahab Umar, Raza Noor, Lokesh Kamti, Hashim Khan

All-rounders: Hamid Wardak, Joost-Martijn Snoep, Victor Lubbers

Bowlers: Jarri Ullah, Gul Nasir, Reinder Lubbers

SAL vs SPC Probable XIs

Salland: Hamid Wardak, Victor Lubbers (c), Gul Nasir, Reinder Lubbers, Lokesh Kamti, Akhil Gopinath, Jarri Ullah, Gijs van Seventer, Andy Malhari, Hashim Khan, Pasan Piyaranga (wk)

Sparta Cricket 1888: Salman Yaqub, Nasratullah Ibrahimkhil, Sandeep Sardha (wk), Raza Noor, Joost-Martijn Snoep (c), Sawan Sardha, Prithvi Balwantsingh, Karan Pawa, Shahzad Khan, Danish Umar, Wahab Umar

