'Salaam Rocky Bhai': Dinesh Karthik's Fanboy Moment With KGF star Yash

Dinesh Karthik had a fanboy moment as he was spotted with KGF actor Yash on Friday. Yash starrer KGF broke multiple records at the box office. The film’s sequel, which was released last year, also became a raging hit at the box office. The Hindi version of the movie also collected an enormous total of Rs 509 crore.

KGF’s song Salaam Rocky Bhai gained huge popularity and Karthik did not miss the opportunity to express his love for the title track.

ALSO READ | ‘Apart from Coach and Family, Only Person Who Genuinely Reached Out to Me has Been MS Dhoni’

Advertisement

“Salaam Rocky Bhai," Karthik wrote while sharing a glimpse of his meeting with Yash.

The post went in viral in no time as fans were left in awe of Dinesh Karthik and Yash.

Here are some reactions:

One Twitter user expressed his desire to witness Dinesh Karthik’s return in the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). “DK Bhai. Waiting for a comeback in IPL 2023," the comment read.

“DK, I am your biggest fan, wishing you all the best for IPL 2023. Hope to get your reply," wrote another social media user.

A certain Twitter user commented, “Something good I have seen in last few weeks."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another person wrote, “Thanks DK for meeting our pride of Karnataka."

One social media user wanted to experience Dinesh Karthik’s return to the Indian cricket team. “I am waiting for your comeback again in Indian cricket team," the comment read.

Dinesh Karthik is currently on commentary duty for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia. The Tamil Nadu-born-wicketkeeper recently made his return to competitive cricket during the DY Patil T20 tournament in Navi Mumbai. Karthik, who represented the DY Patil Group B side, produced a sublime knock of 75 off just 38 deliveries against RBI on February 21. Karthik’s tremendous innings comprised five fours and six sixes. His brilliance with the bat guided DY Patil Group B to a formidable total of 186.

ALSO READ | ‘Very Sure He’d be Part of 2023 ODI WC Squad’: Dinesh Karthik’s Massive Prediciton for IND Pacer

In international cricket, Dinesh Karthik was last seen in action during the T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh in November last year. The 37-year-old will also be donning the Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey in the next edition of the IPL.

Get the latest Cricket News here