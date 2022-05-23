Salman Butt Lands Coaching Job With Singapore, Named Consultant Head Coach

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has been appointed the head coach of Singapore cricket team. He was brought on board as consultant head coach; he will stay in Singapore for the entire duration of his coaching stint, traveling with the team on foreign assignments. Singapore, which is an ICC affiliate, will have three big assignments in the next five months.

They will be traveling to Zimbabwe for the ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers which will take place in July which will be followed by Asia Cup qualifiers in August in Sri Lanka. Singapore will also feature in the ICC Men’s Challenge League A in Canada for a chance of reaching the ICC’s ODI World Cup qualification.

The Singapore assignment is Butt’s first major coaching job after calling time on his playing career.

Butt, who was involved in match-fixing, had served his five-year ban, but never really considered for an international comeback despite showing good domestic form. On the other hand, Mohammed Amir was quickly given a place in the side.

Butt’s has renewed his popularity through his Youtube channel where he gives his frank views on cricketing affairs across the world. Recently he gave a statement comparing India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant and Pakistan’s rising start Babar Azam.

Butt on his YouTube channel said that Azam could hit longer shots than the Indian wicketkeeper.

“Both are big hitters. Pant has a big range but Azam Khan can hit longer. Azam has amazing strength and power. He just needs to put some muscle on, get into shape. But again, he hits the ball hard and can send the ball long-distance," said Butt in one of his recent videos.

The former cricketer, however, added that Pant is a more experienced campaigner when compared to Azam.

“Both are very talented. Rishabh Pant has hit hundreds in Test matches as well, so he’s definitely more experienced and has played more. Azam is yet to make a mark at the international level," Butt further said.

