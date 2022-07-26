'Salute to the Bravest of Brave': Pant, Gambhir, Yuvraj, Others Pay Tribute to War Heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022

Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated on 26 July every year to mark India’s victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war. Indian forces ousted Pakistan’s defence from mountain tops of the Kargil district in Ladakh, on this very day back in 1999 bringing the War to an official end. The occasion is intended to honour the fallen War Heroes and has been observed ever since.

On Tuesday, as India commemorates 23 years of its victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999, the country’s cricket fraternity took to Twitter, honouring the martyrs with heartfelt messages.

Rishabh Pant, Yuvraj Singh, Gautham Gambhir, V.V.S Laxman and Robin Uthappa among several other prominent Indian cricketers shared messages extending their support as a tribute to the fallen heroes.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant paid his respects to the Indian Armed forces on Twitter:

Yuvraj Singh tweeted a message of thanks and gratitude to the Martyrs of the Kargil War:

Gautham Gambhir tweeted a picture of the Indian heroes with a message saying: “Where it is difficult for us to even breathe, they won a WAR! Salute to the bravest of the brave! #KargilVijayDiwas"

V.V.S Laxman posted a heartfelt message expressing his respect and gratitude for all Indian Martyrs, along with a picture. He Tweeted “My tributes to all the incredible bravehearts who sacrificed their lives defending our land. We are forever grateful to each and every one in our defence forces for their service to our Nation. Jai Hind!"

Robin Uthappa also posted a message on Twitter for Kargil Vijay Diwas, he said “I pay my tributes to the sacrifices and gallantry of our soldiers on #KargilVijayDiwas today “

Irfan Pathan also took to Twitter, paying his respects on the Occasion, he said: “Our lives are indebted to our jawans. My tribute to all the brave hearts of our country. #KargilVijayDiwas"

A tribute to the Indian forces, honouring their bravery was shared by KL Rahul. Expressing his gratitude and respect he said: “Salute, gratitude & respect to our brave soldiers. #KargilVijayDiwas."

The Kargil war began on May 8, 1999, in the Kargil district and other flashpoints along the LoC after Pakistani troops infiltrated India. Months before the war, the intruders had crossed into Indian territory across the LoC and occupied fortified defences overlooking the NH 1A in Kargil’s Drass and Batalik Sectors of Ladakh region with a nefarious aim of dominating all military and civil movement on the highway.

