Sam Billings Trumps Shreyas Iyer in KKR’s Team Room Challenge | WATCH

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer was involved in a series of virtual games against his teammate Sam Billings. The duo kicked off their duel with a table tennis match and the English cricketer got the better of Shreyas in the first game. But in the second match of the series, Shreyas managed to secure a comeback as he won the game of pool. Billings had the last laugh though as he won the third match to clinch the series.

In the third and final match of the series, Billings and Shreyas were seen playing a FIFA match on PlayStation. The England-born wicketkeeper-batter had chosen Manchester United as his team while Sheyas opted for another English club Chelsea. Eventually, Billings managed to secure a thrilling 5-4 victory in the game.

The Kolkata-based franchise posted the video on Instagram and in the caption they wrote, “Table Tennis. Pool. FIFA. Watch who wins the all-important DECIDER in our Round 3 of the Team Room challenge! Shreyas Iyer Sam Billings #AmiKKR #KnightsUnplugged #IPL2022."

Sam Billings had produced a fine knock in the Kolkata’s last IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Billings scored 34 runs off 29 balls as batting first, Kolkata posted 177 runs on the board. Billings had smashed 3 boundaries and 1 six during his sublime knock.

Hyderabad, during their run chase, lost their first wicket in the sixth over of the innings. Abhishek Sharma (43 runs off 28 balls) and Aiden Markram (32 off 25 balls) did put up a fight but their endeavor eventually proved to be inconsequential as Hyderabad could only manage to reach 123/8 in 20 overs.

In IPL, the two-time champions will be taking on KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants in the final match of the league stage on Wednesday. Lucknow might have already qualified for the IPL 2022 playoff but Kolkata are yet to secure their berth for the next round. And a win in the last match will not be enough for Kolkata to ensure a playoff spot as they will have to depend on other teams.

With six wins from 13 matches, Kolkata find themselves at sixth spot on the IPL points table.

