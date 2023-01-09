'Same Happened In Dinesh Karthik Case'-Former Selector Says Virat, Rohit 'Can be Considered If They Do Well in IPL'

India beat Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I without breaking a sweat. Not for once did the Hardik Pandya-led side looked in trouble at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday. Later on, Suryakumar Yadav’s ton made sure that the Men in Blue avert a series defeat at home. A loss here would have surely raised concerns over a Team which had near incvincible record at home. Their last white-ball series loss came way back in 2015 against South Africa.

Had India lost to Sri Lanka there would be major hullaballo for the seniors like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma which could have ensured the duo playing T20 cricket again.

But with Team building up for 2024 T20 World Cup, the BCCI has already has a plan in place which is to build a team of specialists. That effectively means end of road for the seniors in the shortest format. However, former selector Saba Karim hinted that this is not the end for the likes of Virat and Rohit as they could very well go the DK way.

Speaking to India News, he said the duo can be recalled upon on the lines of DK who was given a chance in the T20 squad thanks to his superlative performance in IPL 2022.

“There is a chance that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will have a fantastic IPL season. If that happens, the selectors will not be able to look beyond them. The same happened in Dinesh Karthik’s case last year. However, I feel there is no need to pick them currently. Yes, they can be considered if they do well in the IPL," Karim said.

Although, Virat Kohli came back to his usual self and scored loads of runs in T20 cricket in 2022, same can’t be said about Rohit Sharma who not only struggled to score, but also failed to stay fit.

Nonetheless, the duo will be back in action for India when they take on Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI in Guwahati on January 10. Ahead of the series opener, they had a massive blow as Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the 15-man squad. He was named initially in the squad before being told that he might be rested before being pulled out entirely.

“Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Bumrah, who was set to join the team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series, will need some more time to build bowling resilience. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure," the BCCI said in a statement.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has not named any replacement for Jasprit Bumrah," added the BCCI.

