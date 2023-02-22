Sania Mirza Looks Forward to 'New Innings' With RCB in WPL 2023, Replies to Shikhar Dhawan's Tweet

Indian tennis superstar Sania Mirza who has been the torchbearer of the sport in India for more than two decades played her final match as she was heartbreakingly eliminated at the WTA Dubai Tennis Championships.

The Indian ace was partnered by American women’s doubles partner Madison Keys and the pair were defeated by Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova 4-6, 0-6 in the first round of the WTA 1000 tournament.

Despite the fact that there was no fairytale ending, Mirza, who had reached the final of the Australian Open 2023 in the mixed doubles category alongside Rohan Bopanna, was on the receiving end of congratulatory messages from fellow athletes from all over the globe.

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also congratulated Sania on her stellar career, wishing her good luck in her role as the mentor of the Royal Challengers Bangalore women’s team in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Mirza has recently been unveiled as RCB’s mentor after the WPL 2023 auction, and she will join a star-studded coaching setup led by head coach Ben Sawyer.

After the 36-year-old played the final tennis match of her professional career, Dhawan congratulated Sania calling her a ‘true champion’.

“Thank you @MirzaSaniawith 20-year career, 6 Grand Slams, 43 WTA doubles titles & many firsts for Indian tennis. Welcoming you with all my wishes to Cricket Field Sania Mirza for the Women’s T20 IPL league. You are a true champion," wrote Dhawan on Twitter.

Mirza meanwhile replied to the Indian cricketer’s tweet by saying that she is looking forward to the ‘new innings’ and very excited to join hands with RCB ahead of WPL 2023 campaign.

“Thank you Shikhar, look forward to this new ‘innings’ .. so excited," she replied.

The franchise will be led by Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana in their inaugural WPL campaign, as RCB will begin their season against Delhi Capitals on March 5 at the Brabourne stadium.

