'He'll Definitely Emerge as a Trump Card in Australia': Sanjay Bangar Backs 'Consistent Spinner' For T20 WC

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels that leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will emerge as a trump card for the Men in Blue in the upcoming T20 World Cup. The selectors made a bold choice by not picking Chahal in last year’s ICC showpiece event and it turned out to be a blunder for India as they failed to reach the semifinals. However, the wrist-spinner bounced back and showcased his talent in this year’s IPL where he won the Purple Cap for claiming 27 scalps.

The 31-year-old is the leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is with 74 scalps and with his recent performances, Chahal has almost become a certainty in India’s T20 WC squad.

He snub the web around the Proteas batters in the recently concluded series where he claimed 6 wickets.

Bangar admitted that the Men in Blue missed the services of Chahal in the last T20 WC which was held in the UAE and backed him to get a place in the upcoming ICC mega event.

“Yuzvendra Chahal is a player who was missed a lot in the last World Cup. He will definitely emerge as a trump card in Australia and give the Indian team good success," said Bangar on Star Sports.

He further said that after legendary Anil Kumble, it will be Chahal who is going to play consistently for India.

“If any leg-spinner has played consistently for a long time for India, that is Anil Kumble. After Anil Kumble, if any wrist-spinner has played consistently for India or a long time, it is Yuzvendra Chahal," he added.

Bangar further asserted that playing at M Chinnaswamy Stadium for his former franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore has helped Chahal become a brave bowler.

“Absolutely, it has played a huge role. It is tested how big a heart you have. When you learn to get hit and are not afraid of getting hit, then you learn how to bowl.

“He changes his seam position slightly, bowls different-different lines, this has been his strength. He has brought a very good aspect in his game, that is to bowl on wider lines to both right-handers and left-handers. That learning that he has got has come from Chinnaswamy only," he said.

