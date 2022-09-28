Despite being one of the rising stars of the game, Sanju Samson continues to be ignored by the national selectors. That’s why he has played a handful of T20Is, despite making his India debut in 2015. The 27-year-old has seen his stocks take a tumble when he was dropped during the three-match T20I series in England as the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma made their way. Furthermore, he was played just two T20Is on West Indies trip where he scored 30 and 5. The selectors then went ahead and gave him the snub, which was expected, from the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Now, Samson’s exposure is limited to playing ODI cricket. From July onwards he has played the three ODIs in West Indies and well as the same number of matches in Zimbabwe, donning the role of the Wicket-Keeper. With reports of his promotion as ODI vice-captain for South Africa series, his ardent fans must be fearing: Is his T20 career over? Maybe, or maybe not as India is likely to restructure its t20 squad irrespective of their success or failure at the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, one of his mentors S Sreesanth spoke on this issue exclusively to Hindustan Times and said that Samson will have to up his game.

“He has to be consistent. See, everyone is talking about the IPL. I’m from Kerala, I’m somebody who has always supported him. I’ve seen him play from U14. He has played under me. In fact, I was the one who gave him the cap on his Ranji Trophy debut. But the way I see him… it’s a request to him – he has to start performing in first-class matches," Sreesanth on the sidelines of the Delhi leg of 2022 Legends League Cricket.

“Sanju has to come out and perform in first-class matches. Not just score a hundred, score 200s. Come and make the Kerala team win the Ranji Trophy!"

