'Sanju Samson Has Fans Everywhere, Makes Batting Look so Easy'

Sanju Samson put on a fine display with the bat during India’s defeat to South Africa in the first ODI on Thursday. In a sporting track, Samson bid his time to get settled before peppering the boundary of the Ekana Cricket Stadium with magnificent strokes, nearly taking India over the line.

Samson struck 86 off 63 in a match reduced to 40-over-per-side as India finished at 240/8 in chase of 250 against South Africa in Lucknow.

At one stage, the hosts were reduced to 51/4 leaving South Africa on top. However, Shreyas Iyer counterattacked while Samson held his end firmly to rebuild the innings.

Shreyas made 50 off 37 before departing. Samson then joined hands with Shardul Thakur as the pair brought India back into the chase. The fall of Shardul (33) though dented India’s hopes severely and even Samson’s late blitz wasn’t enough.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra was all praise for Samson who struck nine fours and three sixes during his unbeaten innings.

“Sanju Samson deserves the praise," Chopra said on his YouTube channel on Friday. “He has fans everyone. Makes batting look so easy. He was (batting) in a different league altogether. There’s not much feet movement - only when he has to step out. Otherwise, he stays still, maintains balance and that’s why he manages to transfer his weight well and get his timing right."

However, Chopra pointed out a little misjudgement on part of Samson. With India seven down, Avesh Khan walked into the middle and he ended up playing three dot balls and when there was a chance to get him off the strike by limiting it to a single run, Samson ran two.

Avesh was eventually out on 3 off 6. As it turned out, India needed 30 off the final over in which Samson struck 20.

“A little miscalculation. Had Samson not kept Avesh Khan on strike and played 3-4 deliveries himself, India may have won the match. They lost by 9 runs - they wouldn’t have otherwise. Finishing is always a tough job," Chopra said.

South Africa have thus taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second ODI will be played in Ranchi on Sunday.

