'Sanju Samson Has Not Been Given a Long Opportunity': Robin Uthappa

Former opener Robin Uthappa has criticised Indian team management for not giving Sanju Samson enough chances to prove his talent at a high level. Samson, who made his debut in 2015, was touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket but he failed to live up to the expectations. He hasn’t been given a long rope in the Indian team which has also not worked in his favour.

Samson, recently, sustained a knee injury and missed T20Is against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

Uthappa feels team management should give Samson enough opportunities in whatever position they want to use him.

“He should be given a long rope. He is a high-quality player with a lot of potential. He has not been given a long opportunity. If you want to use him at No. 3, give him at least five opportunities. If you want to use him at No. 5, give him the opportunities at least. But give him a chance," Uthappa told Times of India.

Samson was injured during the first T20I against Sri Lanka while fielding near the boundary rope as India gave chance to Rahul Tripathi in the XI after that and he took advantage of it by playing a couple of crucial knocks.

Uthappa furter talked about KL Rahul’s role in the ODI team and he suggested that India should not do experiment with his batting-order as he has been doing well at number 5.

“He should be wicketkeeping and bat in the middle order. He has been performing well in the middle order. His average is also above 50 at 5. He should keep and bat at 5 in the World Cup. He has a phenomenal average of above 50. When he is doing well in this position, why experiment then?"

Talking about Rishabh Pant’s absence, Uthappa said that Rahul should be the ideal choice as a wicketkeeper batter in the ODI team.

“Whatever happened with Rishabh is sad. If he (Rishabh) was there, he would have been the first choice of course. In Rishabh’s absence, Rahul becomes the first choice right now. India should stick with Rahul as a keeper and batsman at No.5."

