Sanju Samson Posts Cryptic Tweet After T20I Snub For New Zealand Series

The BCCI on Tuesday announced the squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand at home that starts from November 17. The 16-man side will be led by Rohit Sharma with Virat Kohli stepping down as captain from the shortest format after the T20 World Cup 2021. Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan are the two wicketkeepers for.

>ALSO READ: How Different Will be Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Style From Virat Kohli

However, the absence of Sanju Samson did not go down well with his fans who started the hashtag #JusticeForSanjuSamson on Twitter.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Samson himself posted a cryptic tweet in which he displayed his fielding skills, indicating that he is more than just a wicket-keeper. The collage of the three pictures shows Samson’s magnificent outfielding efforts.

>ALSO READ: ‘Shazzy, You’ve Done Wonders’: Wasim Akram Pays Tribute to Ravi Shastri

The 26-year-old batter made his international debut in 2015 against Zimbabwe, but failed to cement his position in the national side.

Samson has played 10 T20Is, but scored only 117 runs not being able to replicate his superb performances in IPL. So much so, his first ODI appearance came in July this year when India put on a parallel team captained by Shikhar Dhawan for an away series against Sri Lanka.

The Kerala-born cricketer, however, has proved his worth time and again in the IPL. The Rajasthan Royals’ captain has scored 3068 runs in 121 games at an average of 29.22 and a strike rate of 134.21. In IPL 2021, he hit a memorable ton against Punjab Kings in Wankhede Stadium during the first leg of the league.

Even as the season did not turn out well for Rajasthan Royals, Samson raked in a total of 484 runs with an average of 40.33 and a strike rate of 136.72. His fans believe he deserves more international chances to prove his worth as they posted several tweets backing him and questioning BCCI for the snub.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here