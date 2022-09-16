Sanju Samson to Lead India 'A' in a 3-match One-day Series Against New Zealand 'A'

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson is set to lead India ‘A’ in a 3-match three-match one-day series against New Zealand ‘A’, starting September 22. The BCCI on Friday announced a 16-man squad for three games, all of them be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

India A squad: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini, Raj Angad Bawa.

After missing out on a T20 World Cup berth, Sanju Samson will be leading a strong group of players against a Kiwi contingent. The announcement comes as a respite for the fans who were baffled over the non-selection of the Kerala Cricketer for the mega ICC event, starting next month in Australia.

The squad comprises some phenomenal in-form batters who have produced impressive knocks in the ongoing unofficial Test series against New Zealand A. Ruturaj Gaikwad struck a fine 108 off 127 balls on Thursday day one of the third and final unofficial Test in Bengaluru. His knock helped India A post 293 in their first innings.

Earlier, in the first game of the unofficial Test series, the likes of Abhimanyu Easwaran (132), Rajat Patidar (176) and Tilak Varma (121) slammed their respective centuries, putting India in a commanding position.

The bowling unit also has some talented names who have already proved their mettle for in the international circuit as well as the Indian Premier League (IPL).

U-19 World Cup-winning all-rounder Raj Angad Bawa has also found a spot amid the experienced lot. He will back the likes of Shardul Thakur in the line-up. Jammu speedster Umran Malik also finds a spot in the team and will strengthen the pace attack along with the likes of Navdeep Saini.

The spin department will be led by Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav who will share the responsibilities with Shahbaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma and Kuldeep Sen.

India ‘A’ vs New Zealand ‘A’ One-day Series Schedule

Day Date Match Venue Thursday 22nd September 1st one-day M A Chidambaram Stadium Sunday 25th September 2nd one-day M A Chidambaram Stadium Tuesday 27th September 3rd one-day M A Chidambaram Stadium

(With Agency Inputs)

