'Sanju Samson Was Always in Scheme of Things'-Chief Selector Chetan Sharma

Sanju Samson made his India debut back in 2015. He was 22 then, he is 27 now, unfortunately, a permanent spot in India’s playing eleven continues to elude him. Reason his poor numbers. He has played has represented India in 10 matches having amassed 117 runs averaging 11.70 with his highest individual score being 27. He last represented India back in July when a second-string Indian team visited Sri Lanka. There too, Samson just didn’t click. However, the Kerala cricketers has got a fresh opportunity as the selectors picked him up for the three-match T20I series for Sri Lanka.

Samson is included in the side as a wicket-keeper batter as Rishabh Pant has been rested for the three-match series. There is a probability that he might get to keep wickets. His inclusion might come as a surprise to many, but chief selector Chetan Sharma said ‘he was in the scheme of things.’

“Sanju is in our scheme of things. Most importantly we have to see which is a cricketer who will be useful on Australian wickets. He is definitely in our scheme of things (for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year," he said in the virtual press conference on Saturday (February 19).

Samson would like to make the most of the opportunities as India looks to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, especially what happened in UAE where Kohli and his men went onto lose the first two games and were knocked out of the tournament. The T20I series will be played on February 24 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, and on February 26 and 27 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. The first Test will be played from March 4 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh and the second Test will be played from March 12 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

