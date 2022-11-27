Home » Cricket Home » News » Sanju Samson's Fans Attend FIFA World Cup 2022 With Special Banners For Their Favourite Cricketer

Sanju Samson's Fans Attend FIFA World Cup 2022 With Special Banners For Their Favourite Cricketer

The fans were seen carrying Sanju Samson's posters at Qatar World Cup.

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Aditya Maheshwari

News18.com

Last Updated: November 27, 2022, 22:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Sanju Samson fans were present at FIFA World Cup 2022 (Twitter and AFP Image)
Sanju Samson fans were present at FIFA World Cup 2022 (Twitter and AFP Image)

Team India wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson enjoys a massive fan following across the globe and it has been witnessed on several overseas tours including Ireland, West Indies and Zimbabwe where fans were cheering quite loudly for him. The same was witnessed recently at FIFA World Cup 2022, where some of his die-hard fans went on to watch the mega football carnival.

The fans were seen carrying Samson’s posters in the stadium which is indeed a special gesture as the cricketer is currently in New Zealand with the Indian team but not getting many chances in the XI.

The images went viral on social media as FIFA World Cup is creating big buzz across the globe.

Samson, who scored unbeaten 36 runs in the series opener, was replaced by Deepak Hooda in the XI as India needed an extra bowling option which they missed in the last match.

Captain Shikhar Dhawan revealed why the Hooda for Samson swap happened. “We wanted the sixth bowler to come in, so that’s why we brought Deepak Hooda in place of Sanju Samson. With Deepak Chahar, we wanted to try him as well in this series and get one more swing bowler in the team, who can trouble the batters," he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

The wicketkeeper batter has not been able to cement his place in the Indian team despite scoring big runs in IPL for the past few years. Samson finished among the top-10 leading run-getters in the IPL 2022 with 458 runs from 17 matches.

He has been doing well for the Indian team in this year whenever he got a chance in the XI but lack of consistency in selection didn’t allow him to get enough chances.

Meanwhile, India continued to remain at the top of the Cricket World Cup Super League (CWCSL) standings while hosts New Zealand moved one spot up to the third on Sunday after rain played spoilsport and the second ODI of the three-match series between the two teams was called off in Hamilton after a lengthy delay.

Cricketnext Staff

first published: November 27, 2022, 22:06 IST
last updated: November 27, 2022, 22:06 IST
