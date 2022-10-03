Sanskrit Cricket Commentary is Twitterati's Newfound Love | WATCH

Gully cricket matches in India often appear in the news for showcasing some fine talent but it is not usual for a game to occupy the central point of attraction because of its commentary. Well, something similar has now happened. A video of a boy doing commentary in Sanskrit during a gully match has created a big buzz on social media. A user has shared a video in which some teenagers could be seen playing cricket and exchanging words with each other in Sanskrit. A boy, who could be seen in the beginning of the video, could be heard providing updates in Sanskrit throughout the whole footage.

“Sanskrit and cricket," read the caption of the post shared by Lakshmi Narayana B S.

Advertisement

The video went viral in no time. Social media users were in awe of the fluent commentary and praised the narrator.

One curious fan wanted to know what the term ‘out’ is called in Sanskrit. “Out? What we call in Sanskrit," read the comment.

And Lakshmi Narayana did not disappoint. He gleefully provided the answer in his response.

Another Twitter user couldn’t control his feelings and said, “I want to speak like this in Sanskrit."

Advertisement

One social media user revealed that he heard informal Sanskrit communication for the first time in the video. “Never heard informal Sanskrit communication, It is fantastic even in informal communication too," read a reply.

Advertisement

Another person disclosed that despite studying Sanskrit for three years, he could not decipher a single word. “I studied Sanskrit for 3 years in school I didn’t get a word. (got 71/80 in last year final exams)," the user wrote.

This user spoke for all of us. “Enjoy this Sanskrit commentary," read the comment.

Meanwhile, data obtained from the 2011 Census revealed that less than 0.002 percent of the Indian population spoke Sanskrit. Only 24,821 people in India have Sanskrit as mother tongue. The number was 14,135 in the 2001 Census, so there is a considerable rise in Sanskrit speakers. The information was acquired from the Union Home Ministry’s Registrar General and Census Commissioner’s office in response to an RTI application.

keywords: Sanskrit commentary, viral video, Sanskrit video

https://www.ndtv.com/offbeat/sanskrit-cricket-commentator-wins-the-internet-with-his-fluency-video-goes-viral-3398866?pfrom=nav_storyicon_link

https://www.cnbctv18.com/india/only-24821-people-in-india-have-sanskrit-as-mother-tongue-govt-data-14819891.htm

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here