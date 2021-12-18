Team Sapphire vs Team Amber Dream11, SAP vs AMB Dream11 Latest Update, SAP vs AMB Dream11 Win, SAP vs AMB Dream11 App, SAP vs AMB Dream11 2021, SAP vs AMB Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, SAP vs AMB Dream11 Live Streaming

SAP vs AMB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 match between Team Sapphire and Team Amber:

The fourth match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 league will be played between Ruby and Sapphire on December 18, Saturday at 1:00 PM IST. The game will be hosted at the Sanatana Dharma Cricket Ground in Alappuzha.

Team Sapphire and Team Amber are going neck-to-neck in the competition so far. The two teams made a good start to their campaign in the tournament as they secured victory in their respective first games. Sapphire easily defeated Team Ruby in their first game as they comfortably chased the score of 125 runs with 32 balls to spare.

The franchise will hope to play the Saturday match also with the same zeal. Team Amber, on the other hand, didn’t have many hopes of winning against Team Pearl. Amber delivered a beautiful bowling performance as they defended a low score of 109 runs to win by 19 runs. The thrilling victory will provide a lot of confidence to the team.

Ahead of the match between Team Sapphire and Team Amber; here is everything you need to know:

>SAP vs AMB Telecast

>The SAP vs AMB match will not be telecasted in India.

>SAP vs AMB Live Streaming

>The Team Sapphire vs Team Amber fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

>SAP vs AMB Match Details

>The SAP vs AMB match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma Cricket Ground at 1:00 PM IST on December 18, Saturday.

>SAP vs AMB Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain- Drisya Devan

>Vice-Captain- H U Bhoomika

>Suggested Playing XI for SAP vs AMB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Drisya Devan, Dev Jayalekshmi

>Batters: George Jincy, H U Bhoomika, T P Ajanya

>All-rounders: Sajeevan Sajana, Suren Sandra, K K Aparna

>Bowlers: Nandana, Jaimon Jisha, Gireesh Diya

>SAP vs AMB Probable XIs:

>Team Sapphire: M P Vaishna (wk), Gireesh Diya, Drisya Devan, Sajeevan Sajana (c), Sukumar Soorya, T P Ajanya, Renjusha, Nandana, Potti Manasvi, Sunil Ansu, Ananya Pradeep

>Team Amber: Dev Jayalekshmi (wk), Jaimon Jisha, H U Bhoomika, George Jincy (c), V S Mrudhula, P Sourabhya, Sabu Malavika, M Aswathy, Suren Sandra, K K Aparna, Mohan Ragi

