SAP vs AMB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 match between Team Sapphire and Team Amber:

The 13th match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 league will be played between Team Amber and Team Sapphire on December 23, Thursday at 9:00 am IST. The game between the two sides will be hosted at the Sanatana Dharma Cricket Ground in Alappuzha.

Team Sapphire were exceptional in their first two games of the tournament. However, there has been a dip in the team’s performance in the last two matches. Sapphire were beaten by Pearl and Emerald in their last two games by two and eight wickets respectively. The team might be low on confidence. They just need to play their strengths and back their players to get back to the good days.

Team Amber have won two games while losing as many matches. The team needs to bring consistency in their performance to climb up the standings from the second-last position. Amber’s last game saw them getting hammered by Team Ruby by nine wickets.

Ahead of the match between Team Sapphire and Team Amber; here is everything you need to know:

SAP vs AMB Telecast

The SAP vs AMB match will not be telecasted in India.

SAP vs AMB Live Streaming

The Team Sapphire vs Team Amber fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

SAP vs AMB Match Details

The SAP vs AMB match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma Cricket Ground at 9:00 am IST on December 23, Thursday.

SAP vs AMB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Suren Sandra

Vice-Captain- George Jincy

Suggested Playing XI for SAP vs AMB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Drisya Devan, Dev Jayalekshmi

Batters: H U Bhoomika, T P Ajanya, George Jincy

All-rounders: Suren Sandra, Sajeevan Sajana, K K Aparna

Bowlers: Nandana, Gireesh Diya, Jaimon Jisha

SAP vs AMB Probable XIs:

Team Sapphire: Renjusha, Nandana, M P Vaishna (wk), Gireesh Diya, Drisya Devan, Sukumar Soorya, T P Ajanya, Potti Manasvi, Sunil Ansu, Ananya Pradeep, Sajeevan Sajana (c)

Team Amber: Sabu Malavika, M Aswathy, Dev Jayalekshmi (wk), Jaimon Jisha, H U Bhoomika, George Jincy (c), V S Mrudhula, P Sourabhya, K K Aparna, Mohan Ragi, Suren Sandra

