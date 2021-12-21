SAP vs EME Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 match, December 21, 1:00 PM IST

>SAP vs EME Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021 match between Team Sapphire and Team Emerald: In the tenth match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2021, Team Sapphire will lock horns with Team Emerald. The two teams will go up against each other for the first time in the league on December 21, Tuesday at 1:00 PM IST at the Sanatana Dharma Cricket Ground in Alappuzha.

Team Sapphire and Team Emerald have performed exceptionally in the tournament so far. The two teams are likely to put up a good fight on Tuesday to continue their fine ride in the competition further. Sapphire made a blistering start to the KCA Pink T20 tournament by winning their first two games.

The franchise tasted defeat for the first time in their last game as Team Pearl secured a two-wicket over them. Sapphire are currently atop the standings. Team Emerald, on the other hand, are undefeated in the T20 extravaganza. They have won both their games to occupy second place.

>Ahead of the match between Team Sapphire and Team Emerald; here is everything you need to know:

>SAP vs EME Telecast

The SAP vs EME match will not be telecasted in India.

>SAP vs EME Live Streaming

The Team Sapphire vs Team Emerald fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app.

>SAP vs EME Match Details

The SAP vs EME match will be played at the Sanatana Dharma Cricket Ground at 1:00 PM IST on December 21, Tuesday.

>SAP vs EME Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sajeevan Sajana

Vice-Captain- Mariya Benny

Suggested Playing XI for SAP vs EME Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Drisya Devan, Fairooz Fathima

Batters: Mariya Benny, Sauparnika B, T P Ajanya

All-rounders: Sajeevan Sajana, Mani Minnu, Aleena Surendran

Bowlers: Nandana, Anaswara Santosh, Gireesh Diya

>SAP vs EME Probable XIs:

>Team Sapphire: Gireesh Diya, M P Vaishna (wk), Drisya Devan, Sajeevan Sajana (c), Sukumar Soorya, Sunil Ansu, Ananya Pradeep, T P Ajanya, Renjusha, Nandana, Potti Manasvi

>Team Emerald: Fairooz Fathima, Vinaya Surendran, Mariya Benny, Fatim Feba, Mani Minnu, Aleena Surendran, Darsana Mohanan, Sauparnika B, VJ Joshitha, Alka A Suresh-I, Anaswara Santosh

