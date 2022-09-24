Saqlain Mushtaq's 'Day and Night, Summer and Winter, Rains..' Answer Viral for All the Wrong Reasons

Pakistan lost to England in by 63 runs in the third T20I of the seven-match series in Karachi on Friday to go behind 2-1.

Batting first, England posted a mammoth score of 221/3 in 20 overs, with Will Jacks scoring 40 from 22 balls, Ben Duckett hitting an unbeaten 70 off 42 balls and Harry Brook smashing 81 off just 35 balls.

In reply, Pakistan managed only 158/8 in their 20 overs.

“The plan was to give a good start chasing such a big total but we lost 4 wickets inside 6 overs and that transferred the pressure to the other batters. The plan was to trust the bowlers based on the batsmen out there in the middle, but we did not bowl to the field, bowled on the opposite side. Have to look at that and sit and have a chat about it. Was nice to see Masood getting a good knock in, he played well both behind and in front of the wicket," Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said at the post-match presentation.

After the match, Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq’s answer to the loss bemused and confused many.

“Day and night, summer and winter, rains.. they are all natural. Just like that, sport is also the same. Win and loss will be there. We need to accept it, and we do. It’s natural, what can we do?" Mushtaq said at the press conference.

“Yes, everyone wants to win. Fans want, you all want, all those who are from Pakistan want us to win. But again, day and night, life and death, it’s all-natural. What we have is intent, rest we can only pray," he added.

A video of Mushtaq’s answer also went viral on social media.

WATCH -

Reactions on the video were not kind either -

Pakistan will take on England again in the fourth T20I on September 25 at the same venue in Karachi.

