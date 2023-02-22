Former England women’s wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Taylor has announced that she is expecting her first child with partner Diana. Confirming the news with on social media, Taylor wrote, “Being a mother has always been my partner’s dream. The journey hasn’t been an easy one but Diana has never given up. I know she will be the best mum and I’m so happy to be a part of it. 19 weeks to go and life will be very different!"

The 33-year-old also shared pictures of her sonography session in her tweet.

Taylor’s heart-warming tweet has received tremendous love from fans and members of the cricketing fraternity.

Legendary Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist wrote, “Congratulations legend. A wonderful journey awaits."

One fan commented, “Sarah - this is just the best news! Huge congratulations to Diana and to you…life will be very different! But you’ll both be amazing."

Another one wrote, “Even though I only know you as a great cricketer, It is very hard to say how happy I am for you. Even in this day and age this is brave. May you both have great happiness."

Taylor is counted among the best wicketkeeper-batters in the game - male or female - before she retired in 2019 at the age of 30 following long-term struggles with anxiety.

Taylor had taken a mental health break in 2016 as well. She had then managed to make a triumphant comeback the following year, guiding England to victory at the ODI World Cup.

Sarah Taylor, who debuted in 2006, made 226 appearances for England across formats including 10 Tests, 126 ODIs and 90 T20Is.

During her stellar career, Taylor emerged as the ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year thrice, and was adjudged as the 2014 Women’s ODI cricketer of the year. Besides, she was a part of the England squad that lifted the ODI World Cup in 2017 and 2009, and the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2009.

Taylor became a sports and life coach at Bede’s School in Eastbourne following her retirement from international cricket.

In April 2021, Taylor came out of her retirement to sign up for Welsh Fire in the inaugural season of The Hundred. She joined the Manchester Originals as an assistant coach for Men’s Hundred in 2022.

