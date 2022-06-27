Sarfaraz Khan Certainly Has Banged The Selection Committee's Door Down: Sunil Gavaskar

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar feels Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan deserves a place in India’s Test squad for the next Test series after England tour. Sarfaraz was in sublime form in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy season. He ended up as the leading run-getter of the season with 982 runs in 6 matches at an astonishing average of 122.75. The 24-year-old smashed four centuries and two fifties in Ranji Trophy 2021-22.

Team India is going through a transitional phase after Virat Kohli stepped down as Test captain as senior players including Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma lost their place in the squad. Cheteshwar Pujara was also dropped from the Test series against Sri Lanka but he managed to make a comeback for the postponed fifth Test in England after his sensational stint with Sussex in county cricket.

After the England tour, India will host Australia for the four-Test match series post the T20 World Cup. Gavaskar said that Sarfaraz is knocking on the selection committee’s door after a tremendous Ranji Trophy season.

“Sarfaraz Khan’s tremendous run of hundreds should bring him into contention for a place in the national team where with Rahane gone and Pujara getting one last chance to score and keep his place in the team and go on to play a century of Test matches the door could open for Sarfaraz. He certainly has banged the selection committee’s door down and it would be a real surprise if his name doesn’t figure in the squad for the next Test series," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.

The legendary batter further said the Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar is also one of the players who are close to getting a maiden India call-up. Patidar had memorable performances in IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Ranji Trophy. The middle-order batter scored 658 runs in 6 for MP in the 2021-22 season.

“There are some others too like Rajat Patidar who has also been tremendously consistent in what has been a breakthrough season for him. India are blessed to have such talent which is keeping the seniors on their toes and ensuring there is no room for complacency at all," added the former India captain.

