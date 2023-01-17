Home » Cricket Home » News » Sarfaraz Khan Scores Ranji Trophy Ton After India Snub, Netizens Feel 'His Celebration Says Everything'

Sarfaraz Khan Scores Ranji Trophy Ton After India Snub, Netizens Feel 'His Celebration Says Everything'

Sarfaraz has a mind-boggling average of 80.47 in first-class cricket and has emerged as one of the best batters of the Ranji Trophy in the last couple of years. Still, the Mumbai batter has not been able to secure a spot in the Indian Test side.

Advertisement

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Saikat Ghosh

News18.com

Last Updated: January 17, 2023, 16:32 IST

New Delhi, India

Sarfaraz Khan celebrates his century against Delhi in Ranji Trophy.
Sarfaraz Khan celebrates his century against Delhi in Ranji Trophy.

Last week was tough for young Mumbai cricketer Sarfaraz Khan, who despite scoring loads of runs in the Ranji Trophy, failed to seal the deal for the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy. The selectors picked the team for the first two Tests against Australia, but Sarfaraz’s name was missing. This created a lot of uproar on social media with his fans slamming BCCI for overlooking a promising talent.

Also Read: Fielding Coach Recalls Interesting Dugout Incident From Australia Tour

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Sarfaraz was back amongst the runs yet again when he scored another century while playing for Mumbai against Delhi at the Feroz Shah Kotla. This meant that the Twitterati once again demanded why he was dropped in the first place. Here are some of the top reactions.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Sarfaraz has a mind-boggling average of 80.47 in first-class cricket and has emerged as one of the best batters of the Ranji Trophy in the last couple of years. Still, the Mumbai batter has not been able to secure a spot in the Indian Test side.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

Follow us on

About the Author

Cricketnext StaffA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, li...Read More

first published: January 17, 2023, 16:32 IST
last updated: January 17, 2023, 16:32 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Esha Gupta Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Blue Off-shoulder Dress With Thigh-high Slit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+14PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Celebrities In Hot Pink Outfits Slay Barbiecore Trend