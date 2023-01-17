Sarfaraz Khan Scores Ranji Trophy Ton After India Snub, Netizens Feel 'His Celebration Says Everything'

Last week was tough for young Mumbai cricketer Sarfaraz Khan, who despite scoring loads of runs in the Ranji Trophy, failed to seal the deal for the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy. The selectors picked the team for the first two Tests against Australia, but Sarfaraz’s name was missing. This created a lot of uproar on social media with his fans slamming BCCI for overlooking a promising talent.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Sarfaraz was back amongst the runs yet again when he scored another century while playing for Mumbai against Delhi at the Feroz Shah Kotla. This meant that the Twitterati once again demanded why he was dropped in the first place. Here are some of the top reactions.

Sarfaraz has a mind-boggling average of 80.47 in first-class cricket and has emerged as one of the best batters of the Ranji Trophy in the last couple of years. Still, the Mumbai batter has not been able to secure a spot in the Indian Test side.

