Sarfaraz Khan Shares His 'Bradmanesque' Batting Stats After Facing Snub for Australia Tests - See Photo

The non-selection of Sarfaraz Khan for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy has sparked a massive uproar on social media. For quite a long time now, the Mumbai batter has been banging at the selector’s door with tons of runs in the domestic circuit. He ended as the highest scorer in the previous season of the Ranji Trophy with more than 900 hundred runs. In fact, he has already smashed a couple of centuries in the ongoing season and will look for another when he arrives in Delhi for their next fixture.

Not only just in red-ball, but Sarfaraz has done a decent job in limited-overs cricket as well. His cameo in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2022 final helped Mumbai defeat Himachal Pradesh by 3 wickets to secure the title.

A day after the Indian squad was announced for the first two Australia Tests, Sarfaraz posted some stats on his Instagram stories which are now being seen as his reaction to missing out on the call-up. The first one was about his numbers in Ranji Trophy for Mumbai; 2436 runs in 30 innings at an average of 110.73. The second post showed his batting average in First-class cricket, i.e., 80.47. It’s the second-best in the world, among batters to have played at least 50 innings, after the legendary Don Bradman.

The selection of Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Sarfaraz has also raised a few eyebrows. The former has been in brilliant form in T20Is for India. He made his first-class debut way back in December 2010 and has 5549 runs in that format at an average of 44.79.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was also named in the Indian Test squad. Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from an accident, will miss the series and his absence paved the way for Ishan’s inclusion in the 17-member squad that also has KS Bharat as the other wicketkeeper.

Kishan, who made his first-class debut in 2014, has scored 2985 runs at an average of 38.76 in 48 first-class matches while Bharat has also done well in domestic cricket and also impressed with this performance during a practice match on England tour.

Sarfraz’s Mumbai teammate Prithvi Shaw has been called up to the India T20I squad for the upcoming home series against New Zealand, while K.S. Bharat was named as wicketkeeper for the ODI squad.

