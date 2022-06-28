Sarfaraz Khan Talks about his father's contribution after a stellar Ranji show

It has been a dream run for Sarfaraz Khan in the Ranji Trophy. The 22-year-old batter amassed 992 runs in nine innings at an average of 122.75. Overall, he managed to secure four centuries along with two half centuries. He did enough to take Mumbai to Ranji Trophy final but eventually his heroics proved to be inconsequential as the 41-time champions failed to outclass Madhya Prdesh in the summit clash.

Sarfaraz still managed to earn the Player of the Series award and while talking about his performance he gave credits to his father. He added that it would have been impossible for him to achieve this terrific form in Ranji Trophy without his father’s presence.

“When we had nothing, I used to travel with my father in trains. When I started playing cricket, I dreamt of scoring a century for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. That was fulfilled. Then I had another dream of scoring a hundred in a Ranji final when my team needed it the most. That is why I got emotional after my century and had tears in my eyes, because my father has worked very hard," Sarfaraz said at the presentation ceremony after the Ranji finals.

In the final, the Mumbai-born batter notched a stunning ton. His 243-ball 134 helped Mumbai in reaching a formidable total of 374 in first innings. In second innings, he once again showed his class after notching up vital 45 runs off 48 balls. Sarfaraz was his side’s highest-scorer in second innings as Mumbai were bundled out for 269.

Chasing an achievable target of 108, Madhya Pradesh lost just four wickets and eventually reached the target pretty comfortably in 29.5 overs. It was Madhya Pradesh’s maiden Ranji Trophy title. Their last appearance in the final appeared back in the 1998-99 season. Incidentally, Madhya Pradesh’s current Ranji-winning coach Chandrakant Pandit was the leader of the MP side that had featured in that summit clash.

Overall, as a coach, Pandit has till now secured Ranji Trophy titles six times. He helped Mumbai in winning three titles. Pandit clinched two titles as Vidharbha coach. And now he won his sixth title as Madhya Pradesh coach.

Sarfaraz, the uncapped Indian batter, has so far amassed 2530 runs at an average of 81.61 in first-class cricket. He has also bagged eight centuries and seven half centuries in this format.

On the other hand, in domestic T20 cricket, Sarfaraz has till now played 74 matches and bagged 872 runs at an impressive strike rate of 134.56.

