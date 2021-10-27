>SAU vs QAT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifiers 2021 match between Saudi Arabia vs Qatar: Saudi Arabia will be up against Qatar in the seventh match of the ICC World Twenty20 Asia A Qualifier, 2021 on Wednesday, October 27. The match will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha and is scheduled to kick off at 03:40 PM IST.

Saudi Arabia have made a great start to their qualifying campaign by winning both the opening games. They convincingly won their first match against Maldives by seven wickets on Friday, before defeating Kuwait by four wickets in the second game on Monday.

On the contrary, Qatar have a win and a loss from their two games so far. Their opening match resulted in a loss against Bahrain by eight wickets on Friday. However, they bounced back with a massive 98-run win over Maldives in their last encounter on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia are on a roll with back-to-back victories and with Qatar coming off an impressive win as well, fans can expect an exciting encounter on the cards.

Ahead of the match between Saudi Arabia vs Qatar; here is everything you need to know:

>SAU vs QAT Telecast

There will be no official telecast of Saudi Arabia vs Qatar match in India.

>SAU vs QAT Live Streaming

FanCode app and website will stream the match between Saudi Arabia vs Qatar.

>SAU vs QAT Match Details

The sixth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifiers 2021 between Saudi Arabia vs Qatar will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, in Doha, Qatar at 03:40 PM IST on Wednesday, October 27.

>SAU vs QAT Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Iqbal Hussain

>Vice-captain: Mohammed Rizlan Iqbar

>Suggested Playing XI for SAU vs QAT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Mohammed Rizlan Iqbar

>Batters: Andri Berenger, Sajid Imran Cheema, Zaheeruddeen Ibrahim

>All-rounders: Iqbal Hussain, Muhammad Tanveer, Imran Arif, Faisal Khan

>Bowlers: Mohammed Nadeem, Zain Ul Abidin, Ishtiaq Ahmad

>SAU vs QAT Probable XIs

>Saudi Arabia: Sajid Imran Cheema, Faisal Khan, Abdul Wahid, Abdul Waheed Ghaffar (C), Imran Yousuf, Zeeshan Butt (WK), Imran Arif, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Usman Khalid, Mohammed Hisham Shaikh, Zain Ul Abidin

>Qatar: Mohammed Rizlan Iqbar (WK), Zaheeruddeen Ibrahim, Kamran Khan, Andri Berenger, Iqbal Hussain (C), Muhammad Tanveer, Gayan Buddika, Mohammed Nadeem, Muhammad Murad, Imal Liyanage, Musawar Shah

