>SAU vs QUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Australian One-Day Cup 2021 match between South Australia and Queensland: South Australia and Queensland will lock horns against each other in the 10th match of the Australian One-Day Cup 2021. The game will be hosted at the Adelaide Oval at 5:35 am IST on November 28, Sunday.

South Australia have so far won just one match while losing two games. South Australia’s only victory in the competition came against Queensland only by 67 runs. The team is coming into the Sunday affair after losing to Western Australia in their last match by six wickets.

Just like South Australia, Queensland also lost their previous encounter. The team was defeated by Western Australia by 70 runs. Overall, Queensland are fourth in the standings with two losses and one victory.

Ahead of the match between South Australia and Queensland; here is everything you need to know:

>SAU vs QUN Telecast

South Australia vs Queensland game will not be telecast in India

>SAU vs QUN Live Streaming

The Australian One-Day Cup 2021 is streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>SAU vs QUN Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Adelaide Oval at 5:35 am IST on November 28, Sunday

>SAU vs QUN Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Travis Head

>Vice-captain: Marnus Labuschagne

>Suggested Playing XI for SAU vs QUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey

>Batters: Jake Weatherland, Matthew Renshaw, Joe Burns

>Allrounders: Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Jack Wildermuth

>Bowlers: Wes Agar, Nathan McAndrew, Connor Sully, James Bazley

>SAU vs QUN Probable XIs

>South Australia: Alex Carey (wk), Jake Weatherald, Travis Head (c), Nathan McSweeney, Harry Nielsen, Daniel Worrall, Brendan Doggett, Lloyd Pope, Wes Agar, Ryan Gibson, Nathan McAndrew

>Queensland: Jimmy Pierson (wk), Jack Wildermuth, Usman Khawaja (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Joe Burns, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Mark Steketee, Connor Sully, Matthew Kuhnemann

