SAU vs ROI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Irani Cup 2022 match between Saurashtra and the Rest of India:

Irani Cup is returning after a gap of three years. The 2020 edition was canceled due to the pandemic while the last year saw all the domestic tournaments being suspended. This year, the winner of the 2019-20 Ranji tournament, Saurashtra will be facing the Rest of India for a five-day match from October 1 to October 5 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

There will be back-to-back two seasons of the Irani Cup as the winner of 2021-22 Ranji, Madhya Pradesh will lock horns with the Rest of India the next year. Saurashtra will be playing under the leadership of Jaydev Unadkat in the tournament. They are a strong side with the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, and Chetan Sakariya in their squad.

Speaking of the Rest of India squad, they have Hanuma Vihari as their leader. The team includes some finest Indian players like Mayank Agarwal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, K.S.Bharat, R Sai Kishore, and Umran Malik.

Ahead of the match between Saurashtra and the Rest of India, here is everything you need to know:

SAU vs ROI Telecast

The Saurashtra vs Rest of India game will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

SAU vs ROI Live Streaming

Irani Cup 2022 will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

SAU vs ROI Match Details

SAU vs ROI match will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot at 9:30 AM IST on October 1, Saturday.

SAU vs ROI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Hanuma Vihari

Vice-Captain - Mayank Agarwal

Suggested Playing XI for SAU vs ROI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sheldon Jackson, K.S.Bharat

Batters: Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Kishan Parmar

All-rounders: Hanuma Vihari, Arpit Vasavada

Bowlers: Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Umran Malik

SAU vs ROI Probable XIs:

Saurashtra: Jaydev Unadkat (Captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Chetan Sakariya, Snell Patel, Harvik Desai, Samarth Vyas, Parth Bhut, Kishan Parmar

Rest of India: Hanuma Vihari (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yashasvi Jaiswal, K.S.Bharat, R Sai Kishore, Mukesh Kumar, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen, Arzan Nagwaswalla

