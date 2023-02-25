SAU vs VCT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the Marsh Cup 2022-23 match, February 26, 5:00 AM IST

South Australia will meet Victoria in their final group-league fixture of The Marsh Cup. The highly anticipated 50-over battle is slated to take place on February 26 at the Adelaide Oval. Looking at the current scenario of the points table, it is a must-win situation for either state to secure their place in the final. South Australia and Victoria are currently sharing the same points (13 points) with the former occupying a better place based on their superior net run rate. However, it doesn’t quite matter right now as only a victory can punch their ticket to the summit game, which is scheduled for March 8.

South Australia endured a disastrous 7-wicket defeat in their last Marsh Cup game against Western Australia. They managed to post just 210 runs on the board with the top order suffering a massive collapse. On the other hand, Victoria will head to the game high on confidence thanks to their commanding 9-wicket victory against Queensland in the last match. Opener Matt Short shone on the occasion and played a match-winning knock of 108 runs off 94 deliveries.

Ahead of the match between South Australia and Victoria, here is everything you need to know:

SAU vs VCT Telecast

South Australia vs Victoria game will not be telecasted in India.

SAU vs VCT Live Streaming

Marsh Cup 2022-23 will be streamed live on cricket.com.au.

SAU vs VCT Match Details

SAU vs VCT match will be played at the Adelaide Oval at 5:00 AM IST on February 26, Sunday.

SAU vs VCT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Marsh Cup 2022-23 match between South Australia and Victoria:

SAU vs VCT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Matthew Short

Vice-Captain - Nathan McSweeney

Suggested Playing XI for SAU vs VCT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sam Harper

Batters: Marcus Harris, Henry Hunt, Jake Lehmann, James Seymour

All-rounders: Nathan McSweeney, Will Sutherland, Matthew Short

Bowlers: Xavier A Crone, Henry Thornton, Spencer Johnson

SAU vs VCT Probable XIs:

South Australia: Jake Carder, Henry Hunt, Nathan McSweeney, Jake Lehmann (c), Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Ben Manenti, Nathan McAndrew, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Spencer Johnson.

Victoria: James Seymour, Matthew Short, Marcus Harris (c), Travis Dean, Campbell Kellaway, Will Sutherland, Sam Harper (wk), Sam Elliott, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Jack Prestwidge, Xavier A Crone.

