>SAU-W vs BRD-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Senior One Day Trophy match between Saurashtra Women and Baroda Women: In the third match of the Elite Group E of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Saurashtra Women will face Baroda Women. The match will be played on October 31, Sunday, at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur at 9:00 am IST.

Saurashtra performed quite poorly in the previous edition of the 50-over tournament. The team won just one out of their five league matches. Saurashtra will be hoping to change their fortunes this season.

Baroda, on the other hand, performed well in the previous season and finished at second place in Elite Group D standings with 16 points. They won four games while losing just one.

Ahead of the match between Saurashtra Women and Baroda Women; here is everything you need to know:

>SAU-W vs BRD-W Telecast

Saurashtra Women vs Baroda Women game will not be telecast on TV in India.

>SAU-W vs BRD-W Live Streaming

The match between Saurashtra Women and Baroda Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>SAU-W vs BRD-W Match Details

Saurashtra Women will play against Baroda Women at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur at 9:00 am IST on October 31, Sunday.

>SAU-W vs BRD-W Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Himani Tyagi

>Vice-captain: Pooja Nimavat

>Suggested Playing XI for SAU-W vs BRD-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Camy Desai, Riddhi Ruparel

>Batters: Dhartiben Rathod, Amrita Joseph, Mridulakumari Jadeja, Pooja Nimavat

>Allrounders: Himani Tyagi, Neha Chavda

>Bowlers: Bhumi Patel, Janki Rathod, Meghna Jambucha

>SAU-W vs BRD-W Probable XIs

>Saurashtra Women: Reena Savasadiya, Sarasvati Kanojiya, Jayshree Jadeja, Pooja Nimavat, Muskan Malek, Megha Tanna, Mital Gujarati, Riddhi Ruparel, Mridulakumari Jadeja, Meghna Jambucha, Neha Chavda

>Baroda Women: Amrita Joseph, Apurva Nene, Dhartiben Rathod, Diksha, Palak Patel, Dhruvi Patel, Himani Tyagi, Pragya Rawat, Camy Desai, Bhumi Patel, Janki Rathod

